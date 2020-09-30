Taking a walk down memory lane! Tom Felton looked back at his Harry Potter days via Instagram and shared some never-before-seen photos of the cast when they were shooting the first movie in 2001.

The actor, 33, uploaded a snap of himself, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Josh Herdman — who played Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Gregory Goyle, respectively — alongside a caption penned by a fan.

“When your parents make you hang out with the neighbors kids,” he wrote on Monday, September 28, crediting Josh, 33, for the photo.

He also posted another pic of him and Josh with actor Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan.

“In between scenes, 2001,” Tom captioned the image.

The English movie star played the role of Draco in all eight Harry Potter from 2001 until 2011. Since then, Tom has appeared in TV shows like The Flash, Origin and Murder in the First and movies such as Ophelia, Breaking for Whales, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, The Forgotten Battle and Burial.

He’s also racked up quite a following on TikTok, where he often reacts to popular #DracoTok clips. Fans of the film series have taken to the video-sharing app and uploaded some pretty thirsty clips about the villainous wizard and, as it turned out, the actor has seen them all!

“POV: watching @t22felton react to your #dracotok videos,” Tom captioned his TikTok video uploaded on September 21. Throughout the reaction clip, he seemed to express emotions ranging from shock to pure happiness as Stromae‘s “Alors on Danse” played in the background.

“I know you’re obsessed with me,” the song’s remix says before Tom jumped into his facial expressions. He also asked his 2.5 million followers, “Am I doing this right yet?”

After the video amassed millions of views from TikTok users who commented things like, “I’m not even mad that we’ve been caught,” Tom told them not to hide any of their #DracoToks.

“Hide nothing, I find this all hilarious!” he added in the comments section.

