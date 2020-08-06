Sorry, witches and wizards, but all eight Harry Potter movies are leaving HBO Max this month, after only spending three months on the app. But not to worry, you guys, because they’re actually heading to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, instead!

Yep, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they will be added to Peacock in October, but they will only be available in “windows.” That means the magical films (which were based off of J.K. Rowling‘s book series and starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) will come on and off the platform over the next six months and into 2021.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Peacock president of content acquisition and strategy, Frances Manfredi, in a statement. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

The outlet reported that Warner Bros (who produced the movies when they first came out) struck a deal with NBCUniversal back in 2016, which gave them the rights to the franchise through 2025. They also inked a short-term deal with NBCUniversal, which made the films available on HBO Max for its May 27 launch. They will be removed from HBO Max on August 25, 2020.

Peacock was launched on July 15, 2020, and it contains so many classic movies and TV shows already, including The Breakfast Club, Bridesmaids, Definitely Maybe, Despicable Me, Shrek and more. How much does it cost, you ask? Well, the streaming service has three tiers: one that’s free, an all-inclusive one that’s $5 a month with ads and an all-inclusive one that’s $10 a month without ads. The company also announced that if you already subscribe to Xfinity, you’ll be able to get Peacock for free as well.

