Get ready to bring the magic of Hogwarts straight to your face! Yep, you read that right, Ulta Beauty recently released a Harry Potter collection and we’re seriously shook. From makeup to nail polish and even skincare, this line is everything you need to glow just like you used the “Lumos” spell. Don’t worry, guys, because no matter which house you identify with (and even if you’re a muggle), there’s definitely a product that you’ll want to nab before it sells out.

“The range includes cosmetics, nail and skincare products, along with bath and body accessories, everything you need for a Hogwarts-inspired look,” the Wizarding World official account posted on Instagram, alongside a look at all the products available for purchase.

OK, so, let’s break it down. Not only is there four, nine-shade eyeshadow palettes — one for Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Gryffindor — but fans can also get their hands on sheet masks that are printed with the house’s crests on them, too. Nope, we’re not making this up!

There’s also some super cute cosmetics bags that feature descriptive words that go along with each house. For example, Gryffindor’s reads “Determination, Bravery, Courage.” We mean, it doesn’t get cuter than that! There’s also lip crayons, glosses, hair scrunchies, makeup brushes, body lotion, nail stickers, jelly blush, bath bombs and a liquid shimmer. It’s official, we need to get our hands on these products ASAP.

But the actual items aren’t even the best part! Yep, everything is super affordable — so, you’re able to show off your Harry Potter house pride without breaking the bank. As of now, the most expensive product costs $50 and it’s a vault including all four eyeshadow palettes. Individually, the palettes retail for $16 each. Aside from that, the four makeup brushes are going for $25 in a bundle, and everything else is under that price point.

So, what are you waiting for? Check everything out and get ready to cast some spells looking like a real Hogwarts student!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.