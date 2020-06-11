It’s safe to say that Disney+ has been totally killing it ever since it stepped onto the streaming service scene. With a bunch of reboots and original movies in the works, there’s seriously nothing better. Now, just before the brand new film Artemis Fowl is set to premiere, one of the movie’s stars got real about why the action-packed flick has the potential to be this generation’s Harry Potter. Talk about a major win for Disney+!

“There hasn’t been a Harry Potter in a long time. A new Harry Potter. This feels like the answer to that,” Josh Gad — who plays Mulch Diggums in the new movie — told Bustle. “Artemis starts almost at the end of Harry’s journey. He’s very manipulative.”

For those who missed it, the flick — based on the book series of the same name by Eoin Colfer — will hit the streaming service on Friday, June 12. Ferdia Shaw will star in his debut acting role as the film’s protagonist, Artemis Fowl. According to Disney, the movie will follow “12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

According to the Frozen star, this new and magical world “speaks to a crowd and an audience that is desperately longing for something to fill that [Harry Potter] void.”

So, mark your calendars, people, and get the popcorn ready, because from the sound of it, this is one adventure movie you won’t want to miss!

