Prepare yourselves, people, because Disney+’s new flick Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is coming soon. That’s right, mark your calendars, because on July 17, viewers will be transported into a brand new world of gifted young princes and princesses.

For those who missed it, the film is set to star Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Élodie Yung, Niles Finch, Ashley Liao, Isabella Blake-Thomas, Faly Rakotohavana and Olivia Deeble. It’s all about a young princess named Sam (played by Peyton) who is drafted alongside a group of gifted young people that are trained to keep the world safe. The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals group will show off their seriously epic fighting skills when a villain emerges and attempts to steal the crown.

“Sam is going to be a unique addition to the Disney princess family because she doesn’t want to be a princess, she doesn’t want to be royalty,” the 15-year-old told EW about her character. “Because of that, it takes her on this journey of figuring out how to make it work for herself that’s going to break that delicate princess mold. When she finds this secret society that feels the same way, they figure out how to create their own legacy and have an impact on their country and the world.”

But that’s not all! The film is also set to make history with the addition of Disney’s first-ever, live-action black prince. Named, Prince Tuma, 18-year-old This Is Us star Niles will take on the new role.

After the exciting news of his casting hit the web back in April, the actor took to social media and shared a sweet message with fans.

“Welcome Disney’s first Black prince @disneyplus,” he wrote alongside some snaps from his character in the upcoming film.

From the sound of it, this is one movie we’re not going to want to miss!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.