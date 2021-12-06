A lot of people grew up watching shows like Hannah Montana, Jessie, That’s So Raven, Austin & Ally and Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel. And the actors and actresses from the series have grown up too! Yep, this should come as no surprise considering it’s been literal years since these shows were on the air, but still, seeing how much they’ve all transformed over the years will probably make fans feel very, very old.

Take Jake T. Austin, for example. The actor, who starred as Alex Russo’s younger brother, Max Russo, in Wizards of Waverly Place, may have been a kid when the show first started, but he’s an adult now! What about Bradley Steven Perry, he played Gabe Duncan in Good Luck Charlie when he was only 11, and boy, has he changed a lot since then!

Jake Thomas, for one, played Matt McGuire on Lizzie McGuire. He was set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated reboot series, which has since been canceled.

“I’m bummed you all don’t get to see how Matt grew up. He was pretty chill,” the actor wrote on Instagram following the cancellation news. “Still a bit of a cocky a–hole, but a good dude. Lived large. Spoke fluent Japanese. And was a total Elon Musk fanboy.”

The actor also reflected on his Lizzie McGuire days during a January 2021 interview with Vice.

“I remember doing an event at Disneyland during the height of the show, and we could not get from one ride to the other without a swarm of kids coming up,” he recalled. “For a 10-year-old, that’s a very different thing to try to adjust to.”

He added, “Fans always tell me how watching the show was a staple of their childhood, and honestly, I was right there with them running to the TV every week to watch the latest episode. When I walked onto the set of the rebuilt McGuire house for the reboot, it felt like such an unreal homecoming, an overwhelming childhood nostalgia. It saddens me greatly that the fans don’t get to share in that feeling.”

We decided to round up some then-and-now pics of the other little brothers from our favorite Disney Channel shows, so prepare to be shook over how much they’ve all grown. Seriously, you guys are not going to believe their major glow ups. Scroll through our gallery to see what the little brothers from our favorite Disney Channel shows look like now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.