Fans have been super excited ever since Disney announced that a new Lizzie McGuire show was in the works! That’s right, more than 19 years after the series first premiered on Disney Channel, the network is bringing it back — complete with the original cast and everything. Talk about a dream come true!

That’s not all. Did you guys hear about the upcoming Proud Family reboot? What about the new Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast spinoff shows?! Oh, and did we mention that the network is remaking Night in the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Sandlot and Home Alone for their new streaming service, Disney+?! Yeah, they’re revamping so many of our old favorite TV shows and movies, and fans can’t wait!

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to, and we over here at J-14 know it can be a little hard to keep up with it all! That’s why we went ahead and made you a complete guide to all the upcoming reboots, sequels, prequels and spinoff shows coming to Disney+. Scroll through our gallery to check them all out.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.