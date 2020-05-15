It’s official, you guys, the Percy Jackson series is getting a reboot! That’s right, more than six years after the final movie came out, Disney just announced that the iconic franchise is making a comeback — this time as a brand new TV show — and Logan Lerman couldn’t be happier over the news!

“Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve,” the actor, who starred as Percy Jackson in the flicks, wrote on Twitter.

As fans know, the first Percy Jackson movie hit theaters back in 2010, with the second coming out three years later — in 2013. The films were based off of a five-part book series written by Rick Riordan, and ever since the second flick premiered, fans have been patiently waiting for the story to continue on the big screen — so this is seriously the best news ever!

It turns out, the new show won’t continue off from where the movies left off, but instead, it will feature a whole new set of actors, and will retell the legendary story from start to finish!

“Hey Percy Jackson fans, for the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world,” the author wrote in a note to fans on Twitter. “Some of you have even suggested it would be a good series for Disney+. We couldn’t agree more!” pic.twitter.com/Jr9yh68Qcj — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) May 14, 2020 “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in Season 1,” he continued. “Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in-person at every step of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It’s going to a fantastic, exciting ride!” There’s no release date for it just yet, but we know this show is going to be everything we ever dreamed of!

