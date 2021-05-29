When the first Percy Jackson movie premiered in 2010, it was immediately a fan-favorite. Starring Logan Lerman as the Greek Demigod, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief followed the story of a teen named Percy Jackson and how his life completely changed after finding out that he’s actually the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Based on a series of books by Rick Riordan, the film series only had two movies — the sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, premiered in 2013 — but now, Disney+ is set to reboot the entire thing into a new show for the streaming service. “We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season 1,” the author said in a statement released in May 2020, per Variety.

While details have been kept under wraps, fans have wondered whether or not any original cast members would make an appearance in the upcoming series.

“I’m open to anything! I’m curious to see what’s going to happen with it and I’m just glad that Rick, the writer — it seems like he’s in control or has a say. I’m not sure how much say he had in the [movies] we did way back when a couple years ago. I hope that they get good scripts together,” Logan gushed to Access Hollywood in June 2020. “That’s the next step. They mention an announcement, but the truth is there’s a whole process of development where you have to get good scripts together and get it greenlit by the network. I’d be curious to see how it comes along but if I’m right for it, of course I’d consider it.”

Other than the Perks of Being a Wallflower alum, the Percy Jackson movies also starred Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Kevin McKidd, Jake Abel, Uma Thurman, Sean Bean and Leven Rambin, along with a few others. As for whether or not any of them would be down to reprise their roles (or a new role completely) for the new series is unclear, but they have been pretty busy since the first flick hit theaters in 2010. Most of the actors went on to nab roles in some pretty major projects over the years.

