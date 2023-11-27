Disney+ is making all our childhood dreams come true with the upcoming Percy Jackson series.

In May 2020, the author of the classic book series, Rick Riordan, took to Twitter in a series of since-deleted posts and announced that a new show based on the fantasy novels would be headed to the streaming service. “We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season 1,” his statement read, per Variety.

Months later, the author revealed that the show is officially on the hunt for its leading man. “We still have a long way to go before anything is official or confirmed, but this is definitely an indication that things are going in the right direction. We continue to have a lot of positive momentum behind the project and are excited to move forward,” Rick wrote on his blog in April 2021, noting that they’re looking for an actor who can “play 12 [years old]” and “the best person who can embody the character we all know and love from the books.”

Walker Scobell, star of The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters, was announced to play Percy, while Leah Jeffries will play Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri will play Grover Underwood!

News of the Percy Jackson series comes 10 years after the first and second books were adapted into feature films starring Logan Lerman. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief first hit theaters in 2010, followed the story of a young boy named Percy Jackson and how his life changed after finding out that he’s actually the son of the Greek god, Poseidon. In 2013, the second installment Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters premiered before the film series came to an end.

With news of the series being rebooted, fans are patiently waiting for more information to be released. Most importantly, they want to know if Logan will be making his return to the franchise! Scroll through our gallery for what we know about Disney+’s Percy Jackson series so far.

