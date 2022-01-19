He’s not a child star anymore. Logan Lerman got his start in Hollywood during the early 2000s and has nabbed major roles since then.

From 2004 until 2005, he starred as Bobby McCallister on the TV show Jack & Bobby. Then, he transitioned to working on movies.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” he told GQ in March 2020 about the early days of his career. “I did a lot of things that didn’t make me feel good. I compromised a lot when I was a kid. I learned a lot. I found that I’m guided by what makes me feel best at the end of the day, so I’m picky now. I’m pickier.”

Although he already had some projects under his belt, the actor’s claim to fame came from his title role in the 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief — based on the book series by Rick Riordan. He returned to the role in 2013 for the sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Now, the novels are being adapted for a Disney+ series, and Logan is open to return to the franchise.

“I’m open to anything! I’m curious to see what’s going to happen with it and I’m just glad that Rick, the writer — it seems like he’s in control or has a say. I’m not sure how much say he had in the [movies] we did way back when a couple years ago. I hope that they get good scripts together,” the actor told Access in June 2020. “That’s the next step. They mention an announcement, but the truth is there’s a whole process of development where you have to get good scripts together and get it greenlit by the network. I’d be curious to see how it comes along but if I’m right for it, of course I’d consider it.”

Amid his Percy Jackson fame, Logan also starred in the film adaptation of Stephen Chbosky‘s novel, Perks of Being a Wallflower, which premiered in September 2012.

“Thought I’d share some photos from the making of Perks,” Logan a captioned a since-deleted series of behind-the-scenes photos shared via Instagram in April 2020. “They were taken on a disposable camera during the graduation sequence with the intention to use them for production design, but now they serve as tokens from a very special experience.”

He may be known for some of his past roles, but Logan is still acting today. Scroll through our gallery to see his transformation over the years.

