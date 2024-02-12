Logan Lerman and Joey King are reuniting for a Hulu series! That’s right, the two actors will be starring in the adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones, the New York Times best-selling book written by Georgia Hunter — two years after starring in Bullet Train together.

Keep reading for details on their characters, release date and more here.

When Does ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Come Out?

The first episode of We Were the Lucky Ones is set to hit Hulu on March 28, 2024, and will premiere a new episode every Thursday until May 2.

The trailer for the show has already been released — watch it here.

Who Do Logan Lerman, Joey King Play In ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’?

We Were the Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite.

Joey and Logan are set to play Halina Kurc and Addy, respectively. Other actors set to star in the limited series include Marina Bye as Rahel, Ido Samuel as Isaac, Gabriela Calun as Julia, among others.

This isn’t the first time Joey and Logan have worked on a project together, as they each starred in the 2022 action comedy Bullet Train.

ICYMI, Joey is best known for her starring role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth film franchise, but the actress has been nabbing roles left and right since the movies concluded.

When the final Kissing Booth movie premiered in August 2021, Joey told The New York Times that she’d love to play Elle again. However, that chapter had officially come to a close for her.

“I’ve never tired of playing Elle. It’s so fun. Watching this story be wrapped up so nicely in like a beautiful bow, I think it would be a little hard to come back after that,” she explained at the time. “We made this ending exactly what I think it needed to be. Selfishly, do I want to play Elle again? Absolutely. But I think that the story is on its final chapter.”

Now, she’s acting, producing and making projects on her terms.

“I just had these opinions and felt a little uncomfortable giving them when no one was asking,” Joey told Backstage in February 2022 about the decision to start her All the King’s Horses production company. “Now it feels so good to be able to be like, ‘This may be a crazy thing to say, but I have the merit to say it, so let’s all just talk about it.’”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.