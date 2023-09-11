She’s a married woman! Joey King and husband Steven Piet officially tied the knot in September 2023, taking their love to the next level.

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” Joey told Vogue in an interview following her wedding. “We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic. Between that and hearing Steven’s vows and being able to read mine to him … Nothing could’ve made this moment better.”

She continued, “Also might I add, it was raining heavily right before the ceremony, and somehow the sun shone right as guests arrived. We were truly the luckiest people.”

Keep reading for all the details on Joey’s wedding, location and more.

Is Joey King Married?

Yes, she and Steven officially tied the knot on September 2, 2023.

Where Did Joey King Get Married?

The duo said their vows in Mallorca, Spain.

“We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time,” Joey gushed. “We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other.”

After locating the spot they wanted to get married, Joey praised her wedding planners for nailing down the “venue of our dreams.”

How Many Dresses Did Joey King Wear During Her Wedding?

Throughout the entire weekend, Joey wore four Oscar de la Renta dresses.

“I knew instantly they were perfect,” the actress gushed to Vogue, upon seeing the dresses, noting that they decided to go for more of a simple glam look. “Because it was so windy during the ceremony, we did add a bit of texture. I’m so lucky to have my team that I’ve been working with for so many years be part of this day. It means the world!”

Was Sabrina Carpenter at Joey King’s Wedding?

Joey’s real-life BFF Sabrina Carpenter actually sang as she walked down the aisle.

“I don’t know if I have the words to say what it means to me and Steven that Sabrina sang us down the aisle,” Joey shared. “The song we chose was in Swedish … Sabrina does not speak Swedish … Sabrina must really love me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.