Getting ready to walk down the aisle! Joey King is gearing up to become a wife to longtime love Steven Piet. The actress and producer announced their engagement in March 2022, revealing that Steven had gotten down on one knee a month prior.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” Joey wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Joey and Steven first met on set and started dating following her split from Jacob Elordi. Romance rumors between Joey and Steven started swirling in September 2019, when they were photographed attending a screening of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Throughout their relationship, both Joey and Steven have been pretty private about their love.

“Before we got engaged, when I kind of knew what might happen, one of my best friends was like, ‘Do you have a wedding Pinterest board?’ I said, ‘No.’ And she was like, ‘Are you f–king nuts?'” Joey recalled in an interview with Allure from July 2022. “I guess when I dreamed about my wedding, all this s–t was in place already. I wasn’t picking [it] out, it was just there.”

Aside from teasing her upcoming wedding, Joey revealed in that same interview why her relationship works so well.

“We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together. So, getting to do something where we’re both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that’s] the best,” the actress shared. “I think he’s so talented. He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together.”

Initially, the duo had a long-distance love. Joey noted, “We’re engaged now,” after being asked if it was an “absence makes the heart grow fonder” situation.

Keep reading for everything to know about Joey and Steven’s wedding so far.

