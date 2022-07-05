She’s not Elle Evans anymore! Joey King may be known for her starring role in The Kissing Booth film franchise, but the actress is moving on and nabbing bigger roles.

When the final Kissing Booth movie premiered in August 2021, Joey told The New York Times that she’d love to play Elle again. However, that chapter had officially come to a close for her.

“I’ve never tired of playing Elle. It’s so fun. Watching this story be wrapped up so nicely in like a beautiful bow, I think it would be a little hard to come back after that,” she explained at the time. “We made this ending exactly what I think it needed to be. Selfishly, do I want to play Elle again? Absolutely. But I think that the story is on its final chapter.”

Now, she’s acting, producing and making projects on her terms.

“I just had these opinions and felt a little uncomfortable giving them when no one was asking,” Joey told Backstage in February 2022 about the decision to start her All the King’s Horses production company. “Now it feels so good to be able to be like, ‘This may be a crazy thing to say, but I have the merit to say it, so let’s all just talk about it.’”

Even though her opinion matters when it comes to the projects she makes, Joey explained that she still deals with some of the same struggles she did as a child star.

“When I’m on new projects or when I’m pitching and in all these different meetings, I’ve come across so many people who still treat me like a child, and it is so upsetting,” the Ramona and Beezus alum admitted during her Backstage interview. “The thing is, I just try to remind myself that it says more about them than it does about me.”

She added, “People within the industry, when they’re addressing me and realizing that I have this role of producer now — I still feel like sometimes they think they’re addressing 15-year-old me. My biggest struggle is trying to get people to see me.”

With these sure-to-be epic projects to come, there’s no doubt that everyone will know her name! Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all Joey’s projects following The Kissing Booth.

