Still going strong! Joey King may be keeping her relationship with boyfriend Steven Piet under wraps, but the actress and producer are still very much in love.

In October 2021, The Kissing Booth star took to Instagram and shared a rare photo with her beau. Joey uploaded a strip of photo booth pictures, tagging Steven. “Professional road trippers/professional smoochers,” she captioned the romantic snap.

The duo were first linked in September 2019, following Joey’s split from Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi. At the time, the couple cozied up while attending a screening of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Prior to their romantic relationship, Joey and Steven worked together on the Hulu series The Act, which premiered in March 2019.

When it comes to their relationship, both Joey and Steven are rather private about their personal life. That being said, they have shared a few sweet Instagram captions over the years.

“Hey, I’m makin tea. You want stomach ease, green, or zzz? Trying to gauge what kinda evening we’re about to have,” Steven captioned a photo of his other half in July 2021. “Also, the results are in. It’s unanimous. 10 out of 10 doctors agree you are my favorite person. Happy Birthday, you sweet and beautiful soul. I love you so damn much.”

Joey celebrated her man’s birthday in May 2021 with a caption that read, “I have such a huge crush on you it’s stupid. It’s national you day my love, and I couldn’t be happier that you’re in my life and that I’m in yours. I love you.”

Following her public romance with Jacob and after she started dating Steven, the Ramona and Beezus star got real about relationships in the public eye.

“In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing. And I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand,” Joey told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. “For me, I’ve publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it’s all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient.”

