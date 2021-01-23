The classic novel Perks of Being a Wallflower written by Stephen Chbosky made its big-screen debut on September 8, 2012. All these years later, the heartfelt story about a boy named Charlie who writes letters to an unnamed friend is still a fan-favorite flick.

Starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, Nina Dobrev, Johnny Simmons and Paul Rudd, the movie (which is available for streaming on Netflix) is a coming-of-age tale that shared important lessons about mental health, finding friends and remembering to be yourself.

Eight years after the film’s premiere, Logan took to Instagram and shared some pretty epic behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Thought I’d share some photos from the making of Perks,” he captioned the series of black-and-white snaps shared in April 2020. “They were taken on a disposable camera during the graduation sequence with the intention to use them for production design but now they serve as tokens from a very special experience.”

The actor, along with the film’s other stars, have all found continued success in Hollywood since the film’s release nearly nine years ago. Scroll through our gallery to see what the Perks of Being a Wallflower cast is up to now!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.