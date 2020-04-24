It’s official, Logan Lerman just brought on all the nostalgia. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, and gave fans an epic behind-the-scenes look at the fan-favorite film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, eight years after it first premiered back in 2012. The amazing collection of throwback pics gave fans of the film a look into what it was like filming and the cast’s larger-than-life personalities.

“Thought I’d share some photos from the making of Perks,” he captioned the series of black and white snaps. “They were taken on a disposable camera during the graduation sequence with the intention to use them for production design but now they serve as tokens from a very special experience.”

For those who forgot, the flick — based off the young adult novel of the same name by Stephen Chbosky — followed high school freshman Charlie who writes letters to an anonymous friend telling them all about his day-to-day life. The movie touched on the teen’s mental health struggles, with anxiety and depression, and showed him making friend with an outcast group of seniors. Aside from Logan, the movie also starred Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, Paul Rudd, Nina Dobrev and Johnny Simmons.

As fans know, Logan briefly stepped out of the spotlight a few years after The Perks of Being A Wallflower first hit theaters. He starred in a few other flicks like Percy Jackson, Noah and Indignation before taking a break from acting in 2016. Now, he’s back and better than ever! For those who missed it, the 28-year-old currently stars in a brand new show called Hunters. During a recent interview with GQ, he revealed what led to his break from Hollywood.

“Sometimes you get taken off-course. Hollywood culture is really gross and superficial,” he explained. “I found myself being productized and manipulated by the Hollywood machine, but then I’d find myself getting back to who I am, and liking that form of representation, and learning from it.”

