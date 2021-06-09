Fans may know Mae Whitman from her roles in The Duff and Perks of Being a Wallflower, but the actress has actually lent her voice to tons of animated TV shows and movies over the years.

“My mom is a voice-over artist, and I kind of grew up in that world,” she told Build Series in February 2017. “There’s no pressure … You’re making fun things and so the vibe is fun. The people are so talented and so amazing, it’s always a nice job. I’m so thankful that I get to do all the animation that I get to do. Also just because I’m a fan. I love video games, I love cartoons. It’s so fun to be able to be a part of these things that I watch or that I like to do. And then seeing your voice come out of a cute fox, that’s a musician. It’s very chill.”

One of the most notable characters that Mae has put her voice behind is Tinker Bell in the animated Disney movie franchise.

“I love playing Tinker Bell. She’s great. So smart and independent and funny,” the actress told EW in October 2012. “I’m so happy and excited that I get to play someone like her. She’s a great role model … I was sort of born into the world of voice-acting and knew everybody who was in this universe. I just love it so much. It’s such an incredibly fun world.”

Aside from leading the fairies in multiple movies, Mae has also taken part in multiple Nickelodeon animated shows, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the TMNT, the well-known star put her own spin on the character of April O’Neill.

“April is younger in this version, which I think is really cool. She’s still the same girl, just younger, so I think it’ll be fun for fans of the originals to see another side of April,” Mae told IGN in September 2012. “But I definitely wanted to keep her same sense of intelligence and kindness because she has all of these amazing qualities. I also think it’s really nice to see a human element down there in the sewer with the Turtles — she’s kind of the only female energy that they have. It’s a really cool way to have her be a part of the team, and she’s very much a part of their family, it seems.”

With tons of iconic characters, both animated and real-life under her belt, Mae is pretty cool. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the animated characters you probably didn’t know were voiced by the actress.

