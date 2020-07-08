Get ready, people, because Neverland is about to, once again, come to life on the big screen! That’s right, Disney reportedly has a live-action remake of the animated flick Peter Pan in the works, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

According to Variety, the studio’s upcoming live-action adaption — set to be titled Peter Pan & Wendy — might have some pretty famous and recognizable faces in the cast. Yep, the outlet reported that sources said Jude Law, who you might know as Album Dumbledore from the Fantastic Beasts films, is in talks to play Captain Hook. Okay, this is a casting choice we can totally get on board with!

Previously, back in March, Variety also reported that 12-year-old Ever Anderson was set to play Wendy while Alexander Molony would play the title character, Peter. Of course, Disney has not officially confirmed any of this news, but it has also been revealed that along with cowriting the script, Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery, is gearing up to direct the live-action remake.

For those who forgot, the animated Peter Pan flick was based off a J.M. Barrie novel and followed a young boy who never grew up and brought young children to the magical world of Neverland. It has since been reimagined into many film versions including Peter Pan, Hook and Pan.

As fans know, this isn’t the only live-action remake Disney currently has in the works. In April, it was reported that the studio was also working on a live-action Hercules film — and fans are hoping that Ariana Grande will star — and in January, it was announced that Disney would be working on a live-action remake of the animated classic Bambi. The network also recently revealed the cast of a new Little Mermaid movie, which is expected to hit theaters in late 2021.

We cannot wait for this!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.