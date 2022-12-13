Disney+ is bringing back Witch Mountain! The streaming platform announced they’re making the classic movie trilogy into a Disney+ series starring Bryce Dallas Howard. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming series.

Disney+ ‘Witch Mountain’ Series: Plot, Original, More

The series is described as a modern take on the franchise and follows “two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.”

The first Escape to Witch Mountain film was released in 1975, based on the 1968 book of the same name written by Alexander Key. The original movie featured Kim Richards and Ike Eisenmann as teens Tia and Tony, find out they have superpowers and are from another planet. Ray Milland played a cruel millionaire who captures the pair in order to use their powers.

Following the success of Escape to Witch Mountain, two sequels followed in 1978 and 1982, and a made-for-TV remake was released in 1995. Additionally, Disney tried their hand at a reboot in 2009 starring Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb and Alexander Ludwig.

Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas will serve as executive producers on the series, with Augustine Frizzell set to direct and executive produce the pilot. John Fox and John Davis of Davis Entertainment are executive producing along with Gary Marsh.

Who Is Starring in Disney+’s ‘Witch Mountain’ Series?

Bryce Dallas Howard, best known for the Jurassic World franchise, will play Audrey, with Isabel Gravitt from Netflix’s The Watcher as Tia, Streamline‘s Levi Miller as Ben, Bianca “b” Norwood as Corey and Jackson Kelly as Peter.

Bryce’s character of Audrey is described as Tia’s devoted and loving mother, whose husband recently died from a mental illness. She tries to reassure a fretful Tia that she shows no sign of following her father’s dark spiral. However, like everyone in their town, not everything is as it seems.

Isabel will play Tia, who is described as “a straight-A student who’s regarded by her classmates as ‘perfect,’ although she regards herself as flawed,” according to Variety. “She’s terrified of failure and is plagued by nightmares and fears that her late father’s schizophrenia is starting to exhibit itself in her. Tia has ‘hallucinations’ in which people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages.”

Disney+ ‘Witch Mountain’ Series Release Date

Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for the Witch Mountain series. However, the show has started filming as of December 2022!

