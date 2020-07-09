This may be hard to believe, but Georgie Henley turned 25 years old on Thursday, July 9! That’s right, the young star first stole our hearts as Lucy Pevensie in the Chronicles of Narnia film series and she’s literally grown up right before our eyes! Boy, do we seriously feel old!

For those who forgot, the fantasy movies — based on the book series of the same name by C.S. Lewis — followed the four Pevensie children and their various journeys throughout the magical world of Narnia, which included talking animals, and a seriously epic passageway through the back of a wardrobe. Aside from Georgie, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes, Will Poulter, Ben Barnes, James McAvoy and Tilda Swinton all starred in the films, too!

Wondering what these stars have been up to since the first Chronicles of Narnia film premiered 15 years ago, back in 2005? Well, not to worry because J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery to see what the entire cast is up to now.

