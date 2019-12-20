It’s time to celebrate Jillian Rose Reed! The actress turns 28 years old on Friday, December 20, which mean it’s been eight years since she first graced our screens as the hilarious Tamara Kaplan in the hit MTV series Awkward.

For those who forgot, after five hilarious seasons — following the life of Jenna Hamilton and her friends — the show wrapped with some majors twists. Other than Jillian, the series starred Ashley Rickards, Beau Mirchoff, Brett Davern, Molly Tarlov, Nikki DeLoach and Greer Grammer.

So what is the cast up to now? Well, some have gone on to stay in the spotlight while others have gotten married and started families of their own! Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of MTV’s Awkward is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.