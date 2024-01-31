This may be hard to believe, but it’s been more than 20 years since That’s So Raven aired on Disney Channel. The show premiered on January 17, 2003, and after 100 episodes and four seasons, the show said its final goodbye on November 10, 2007.

Starring Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol, Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey and more, it was all about a teenager named Raven who had psychic abilities.

After the show came to an end, some of the show’s stars went on to appear in a ton of TV shows and movies, while others decided to step away from the limelight. But either way, they’ve all come a long way, and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve grown!

For instance, Raven herself has gone on to have a prolific career in TV and film and on Broadway. In addition to serving as a cohost on the longstanding talk show The Talk from 2016 to 2017, she most hosted the Daytime Emmy Awards for Children’s and Animation in 2021.

In addition to all of her acting and hosting accolades, Raven has also settled down since her TSR days, having married Miranda Maday in June 2020. And if you thought you’d see the last of her character, Raven reprised the role for the spinoff series, Raven’s Home. While the status of the show was up in the air for a bit, Raven’s Home returned for a season 5 in 2022.

“I cannot tell you the status of Raven’s Home because I don’t know it myself. I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans,” she told ET in May 2021 about the show. “We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that’s Disney Channel’s decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens.”

Well, fans liked it enough that a season 6 premiered in April 2023.

Click through our gallery to see what the cast of That’s So Raven is doing now.

