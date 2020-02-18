Tuesday, February 18 is a very special day for Disney Channel fans. Why? Well, it just so happens to be Maiara Walsh‘s birthday! The Cory in the House star is turning 32 years old. She was only 19 when she starred in the Disney Channel show, which means it’s been more than 13 years since it premiered! Wow, can you believe how fast time has flown by?!

For those who forgot, the That’s So Raven spinoff series also starred Kyle Massey, Madison Pettis, Jason Dolley, John D’Aquino and Rondell Sheridan and it followed Cory Baxter and his father, Victor, after they moved from their home in San Francisco, CA to Washington D.C. Victor landed the job of head chef at the White House — so Cory and his dad legit moved in with the president! The show went on for two epic seasons before it went off the air in September 2008, and ever since it ended, there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it.

In honor of Maiara’s birthday, J-14 decided to take a trip down memory lane and check-in with the cast of Cory in the House to see what they’ve accomplished over the last 13 years. It turns out, some went on to star in a ton of TV shows and movies, while others decided to step away from the limelight and start families of their own. But either way, they’ve all come a long way and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve grown!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Cory in the House is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.