From TikTok to Hollywood! Addison Rae is making a major name for herself in the entertainment industry after being cast in the upcoming movie He’s All That.

It was announced that the social media personality would star in a reboot of the famed 1990s flick She’s All That in September 2020. The team who brought fans the original flick — which starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, Paul Walker, Gabrielle Union and more — will return to write and produce the remake. The man who’s responsible for Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, Mark Waters, set to direct the entire thing.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of [film studio] Miramax storytelling,” Miramax CEO Bill Block told Variety in a statement after the film was first announced. “Part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV.”

More recently, Addison opened up about taking on such a big role during the October 19, 2020 episode of her “Mama Knows Best” podcast.

“I am nervous for the movie,” the budding actress admitted. “I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me about it because it is a remake, so there’s kind of like already a standard for it, which is nerve-wracking.”

Although most of the film’s details have been kept under wraps thus far, Addison has spilled some tea about what fans can expect to see once it officially hits theaters. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about He’s All That.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.