TikTok star Addison Rae has taken a major stand against the haters. A few weeks after she broke down in tears during an Instagram Live while addressing the constant criticism she faces online, the 19-year-old influencer urged fans to be “kind” in an impassioned plea on Twitter.

“I am continuously surprised at how mean people can actually be,” Addison wrote on Wednesday, September 30. “To everyone who comments hurtful things on mine and others’ posts … What do you truly gain? I know it can feel as though bringing someone else down will make you feel better but it’s only temporary. Love others and bring them up. Being kind is so much more fulfilling!”

She added, “You are worthy of love no matter what you’ve been through. You are worthy of peace. You are worthy of happiness.”

Addison also told her Twitter followers that “bullying people isn’t comedy.”

Previously, the social media star opened up about how the hate affects her.

“If everyone could collectively just think about what other people could be going through, then there’s so much good in this world that we haven’t let take over,” she tearfully said, on September 15, according to clips from the livestream reposted online. “People are so misunderstood, especially on the Internet. There [are] people that get portrayed a certain way, or people just attack them for things that aren’t necessarily true or right. You never really know what’s going on.”

Addison continued, “I’m gonna be honest, [the hate] does get to me. There are moments when I read things about myself, and I read comments … I can’t sit here and act like has never affected me, because it has.”

When chatting with J-14 in June, Addison opened up about how she deals with all the negative attention on social media.

“It’s really just about remembering where you came from and staying true to who you are. If I’m genuinely happy with the people I’m around and the things I’m doing, then I try not to let those words get to me,” she said at the time. “There are days when it does get really hard and you do get down on yourself and you start to look at those things and think they’re a reflection of you. But I think it’s really just about realizing that you weren’t made to please everybody. If someone’s not going to like you, it’s because they probably decided not to like you, and it’s going to take so much of your energy to try to change that for them. So it’s better to just realize that the people around you and the people that love you are the ones meant to be in your life.”

