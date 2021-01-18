Social media stars are taking over Hollywood! Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio are among the biggest TikTok breakout stars since the video-sharing app became popular in late 2019. They’ve racked up brand deals, reality shows, podcasts and even acting roles, but they’re not the only ones. Some of their friends and collaborators have also made major careers for themselves in the acting world because of the app.

Both Chase Hudson and Jaden Hossler (who appear to have set aside their past differences) made their acting debut in the Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun-directed short film Downfalls High, which premiered in January 2021.

“Congrats on the movie bud, u killed it,” Jaden tweeted at Chase, following the film’s premiere. The Hype House member responded, writing, “Thanks Jaden, my favorite part was when I punched you in the face … Nah [for real] tho lol thank u Jaden, I really appreciate it we’ve known each other for so long so to do a movie together was a f–king thrill.”

Called the “first of its kind musical film experience” by both MGK and Mod Sun on social media, Chase starred as Fenix James who’s navigating high school as an outcast while falling in love with Scarlett (played by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney). The entire 49-minute video is set to the music from MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall album.

Aside from Chase and Jaden, who honed in on their acting skills for this particular project, other internet stars have also broken out of the TikTok mold to further their careers. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the TikTok influencers who have started acting careers.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.