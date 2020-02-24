Social media stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are getting their own Nickelodeon show! Yep, that’s right, these two teens are officially taking their talents to TV with an upcoming show titled Side Hustle!

On Monday, February 24, the network announced the new show with an Instagram post.

“Proud to announce that Annie and Jayden are getting their own TV series called Side Hustle!” the caption read.

Both Annie and Jayden also took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the exciting news with their followers.

“So honored and grateful to be a part of this new opportunity! Thank [you] so much!” Annie wrote alongside a screenshot of the show’s announcement. Jayden added, “So excited to announce our new Nickelodeon show Side Hustle!!! I’m so honored and grateful to be a part of this with my best friend! Stay tuned.”

According to Deadline, Nickelodeon ordered 13 episodes of the upcoming series, which is set to follow best friends Lex (played by Annie and Presley (played by Jayden) who accidentally destroy their neighbor’s police car and must quickly come up with a way to pay for the repairs. The BFFs create an app called “Kid-DING” and connect with people in the area who need help with small jobs. They are forced to do any job that comes their way, no matter how crazy it is, in order to pay back the damages.

“Annie and Jayden are two massively talented stars who kids adore, and we think our audience is going to love seeing them in their own show on Nick,” Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content at Nickelodeon said in a statement. “Side Hustle is a new take on the classic buddy comedy, full of wild and hilarious adventures for our unique cast of characters.”

Aside from Annie and Jayden, Isaiah Crews, Mitchell Berg and Jacques Chevelle are also set to star in the show. Although there’s no release date just yet, production for the series is set to start in March 2020.

