Is anyone else obsessed with Asher Angel and Annie LeBlanc‘s relationship? ICYMI, the actor confirmed that they were dating back in May, and since then they’ve been serious couple goals. They’re constantly hanging out, gushing over each other in interviews and sharing the cutest, PDA-filled photos on social media — and we seriously can’t get enough!

Most recently, Annie flew out and surprised her beau in the cutest way ever! She went to visit him while he was away for work, and his reaction was everything.

Ugh, we’re obsessed. But how did these two meet, you ask? How did they become more than friends? And how long have the been together? Don’t worry, you guys, because we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to their relationship, and boy, is it adorable.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to uncover Asher and Annie’s entire relationship timeline.

