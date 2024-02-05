Asher Angel says there’s “definitely” an album coming in 2024! The Disney alum spoke to J-14 exclusively in February 2024, where he spoke about his latest single “Flip the Switch,” growing up as a Disney kid and revealed whether or not he still speaks to his former Andi Mack costars!

Keep reading for our exclusive Q&A with Asher.

J-14: Tell us about the production process behind your latest single, “Flip the Switch.”

Asher: I’d say these last two years I’ve just been in the studio kind of fine-tuning my voice and figuring out what I want to put out. I guess that was the hardest part. And the last time I released music was when I was 16, so I was pretty young. So yeah, I’d say for me, I wanted to make music that was true to who I am as a person, and that resonates with me and that connects with me. So, I think that was the big tool for me going into it. Before, I’d always just be given a song and I would go and record it. I wasn’t really a part of the creative process. And on “Flip The Switch,” and all my new music, I was. So, yeah, I have an incredible team. I’m so blessed and just so excited for everyone to hear it. It’s been so long in the making.