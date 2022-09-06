How far he’s come! Disney Channel fans know Asher Angel from his role as Jonah Beck in Andi Mack from 2017 to 2019, but the actor has nabbed tons of roles since then.

“My favorite part about playing Jonah Beck was when he transitioned from being this perfect person to revealing some of his helplessness,” the actor told InLove magazine in June 2019. “From anxiety attacks to financial issues at home, it is those moments that I felt allowed the audience to better connect to the character. Life is not perfect for anybody. It is the struggle that is important and how you respond to the struggle that defines the type of person you are.”

Before becoming a Disney Channel star, Asher got his acting start in the 2008 movie Jolene. Then, he nabbed a few supporting TV roles before getting cast as Jonah. Once Andi Mack came to an end, Asher became a DC Comics superhero in Shazam! — making him a household name.

“In the first movie, he had his super powers and has his family and he’s happy,” Asher told HollywoodLife in January 2020 about his character, Billy Batson. “Through most of the first movie, I played this sad and unhappy kid that just wanted to do whatever he wants. So, I feel like I’m playing a completely different character.”

He reprised his role for the second film in the franchise, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to be released in 2023.

“It feels incredible. People have been waiting for this movie. It’s bigger, it’s better, and there’s more action-packed scenes,” Asher told Screen Rant of the sequel in July 2022. “It’s literally everything you want in a superhero movie. There’s so much heart, and there’s so much fun. It’s such a fun movie, so I think people are really going to be excited to see it. Get ready.”

Other than acting, the Disney alum has a successful music career under his belt. Since June 2019, Asher has released a few singles, including “One Thought Away” and “Chills.” The Arizona native told HollywoodLife that music “happened organically” and he loves writing songs.

