This may be hard to believe, but it’s been exactly four years since Nickelodeon’s 100 Things To Do Before High School came to a bittersweet end. On February 27, 2016, fans said goodbye to the fan-favorite show for the last time.

For those who forgot, the comedy followed three BFFs — CJ, Fenwick and Crispo — as they finished out their last two years in middle school by making a list of 100 things they want to do before moving on to high school. The show lasted for two seasons and starred Isabela Merced, Jaheem Toombs, Owen Joyner, Jack De Sena, Max Ehrich, Brady Reiter and Lisa Arch.

What has the cast been up to since the series ended? Well, J-14 did some investigating and they’ve all stayed on the Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some major TV shows and movies! Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of 100 Things To Do Before High School is up to now.

