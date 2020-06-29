It’s safe to say that almost everyone is obsessed with Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich‘s adorable relationship. Yep, ever since they confirmed they were dating back in May 2020, they have been serious couple goals! They’re constantly sharing the cutest, PDA-filled pics together and gushing over each other online, and fans are living for it.

Get this, you guys — according to Us Weekly, the High School Musical 3 star is even gearing up to ask the singer to marry him!

“They’ve been talking about getting engaged,” a source told the outlet. “Her family really likes him. He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months, but when quarantine is over.”

The insider also revealed that the actor has already picked out a “very sizable” ring for the 27-year-old!

“Demi has been aware and in on the fact that Max wants to propose and is so excited,” they added. “They are really excited about their relationship and enjoying living together during quarantine and seeing where things go. They are very positive influences on each beyond just both being sober.”

Ugh, our hearts! But wait, how did these two meet and hen did they make things official, you ask? Not to worry, people, because in honor of them reportedly getting ready to get married, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and recap their entire love story from start to finish.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline to Demi and Max’s relationship.

