Is this the confirmation fans have been waiting for? Demi Lovato may have finally confirmed her rumored relationship with Max Ehrich on Instagram! Yep, the singer just referred to the actor as “her angel” on the social media app, and fans are pretty shook over it.

On Monday, March 30, the High School Musical 3 star shared a snap with Demi’s dog, Batman.

“Quarantine daze,” he captioned the shot, which showed him and the small black pup cuddling.

But it was the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress’ response that caught fans’ attention!

“My angels,” she wrote in the comment section, along with a heart eyes emoji.

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that the two stars were an item after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles on March 15, 2020. And when they were caught leaving some super flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts days later, it fueled the speculation even more. When Max posted a shirtless selfie on March 24, 2020, which he captioned, “When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the former Disney actress wrote, “Fine by me.”

They’ve both also left a few hearts on each other’s photos — oh, and did we mention that the actor also shared a video of himself singing Coldplay’s “Yellow”, which he captioned, “4D.” Fans are pretty convinced that stands for “for Demi,” and their hearts are bursting.

Then, on Sunday, March 29, Demi made a surprise appearance on Max’s Instagram Live! Yep, while he was chatting with fans, Demi accidentally walked into the room before she quickly realized he was on live and ran back out! The Camp Rock alum was bringing her rumored beau a blanket (how sweet is that?!) when he whispered, “I’m on live!” to her. “Oh,” she said as she laughed and and covered her face with the blanket.

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Sources told Us Weekly that the pair met “a few weeks ago” and that the relationship is “off to a start.”

