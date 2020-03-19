It looks like Demi Lovato is not taking any risks! The singer just revealed that she moved out of her home after someone who lived in her apartment building tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I live in an apartment building and someone in the building tested positive, like a guest, so I had to get out,” the singer explained while appearing on Miley Cyrus‘ new Instagram series, called “Bright Minded.” “I moved in with my family. I’m with my family right now and they’re everything. Fortunately, my family just moved into this new place.”

The “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress explained that she’s been using her church app and meditation to get through the outbreak. She also added that she’s been taking a lot of vitamins to make sure she stays healthy.

“Everyone’s immune system needs to be tip top,” the 27-year-old explained. “I want cupcakes… But I’m getting my sugar through fruit, gummies and Emergen-C to boost my immune system.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 227,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 9,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

As for Miley, she said that she’s helped pass the time by turning her sister’s guest house into a cardio room and practicing her guitar. That’s not all. A bunch of other celebrities have shared how they’re tackling the boredom during the pandemic on social media. Ariana Grande watched old re-runs of America’s Next Top Model, Selena Gomez had a game night with her friends and Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, built a giant Harry Potter-themed Lego set!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.