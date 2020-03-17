Get ready for some major inspiration from Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato! Yep, that’s right, the two former Disney Channel stars are teaming up for a brand new episode of the Hannah Montana actress’ Instagram Live series, “Bright Minded,” and it’s definitely going to bring on all the nostalgia.

For those who missed it, Miley recently announced via Instagram Stories that, from Monday through Friday at 11:30 A.M. PST, she will be going live on Instagram to discuss “staying bright minded in dark times” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This series will NOT be political, or even about the illness — it is purely for HOPE and escapism!” Miley wrote. “Me and my guests [will be] using our influence and platform to bring optimism while connecting from afar in a time of social distancing, it will prove [that] this does not mean isolation.”

After a successful first episode on Monday, March 16, the 27-year-old told viewers that the former Camp Rock star would be her next guest and, naturally, fans were pretty excited!

“I am totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will do the same. ‘Bright Minded with Miley’ just went to a whole other level. One of the most inspiring women that I have the honor of calling a friend for the last probably 15 years has made herself available to be on my [Instagram] Live show tomorrow,” she said in the Instagram Stories announcement. “Y’all are literally going to freak out. Demi Lovato is going to be on my show tomorrow and we’re going to be talking about ways she stays strong and optimistic and helpful exercises that she actively uses to stay bright minded.”

Tune in tomorrow to my insta live series #BrightMinded #LiveWithMiley to see me and @ddlovato talking about keeping it LIT in dark times! pic.twitter.com/tJOIr2ZMjw — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 17, 2020

Mark your your calendars and set your alarms, people, because this is a Disney Channel reunion that no one will want to miss!

