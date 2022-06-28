Besties for life! Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande first met at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, and they’ve been sharing their friendship with fans ever since.

Miley, for one, spoke publicly about their friendship while on SiriusXM‘s Radio Andy in 2018, noting that she and Ariana had “been texting.” The songstress added, “I’ve been trying to start a real relationship and not try to ask her to work or try to collaborate too much. But I feel like she needs a friend, and I need a friend. And I would love to start that relationship more.”

In February 2020, the “Dangerous Woman” singer showed her love for the Hannah Montana actress by covering Miley’s song “Party in the U.S.A.” At the time, the former Disney Channel star shared the video on Twitter, alongside three red heart emojis.

Both Miley and Ariana are always supporting each other’s musical ventures. In fact, the Victorious alum posted a photo of Miley on stage during the 2019 MTV VMAs, and gushed over her friend’s performance of “Slide Away.” Ariana captioned the post, writing, “I love you. I love this beautiful song and your heart and this performance.”

She added, “Sing my stunning friend.”

Of course, it’s no secret that they’ve collaborated together in the past as well. In June 2019, Miley and Ariana teamed up with Lana Del Rey for the song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which was featured in the Charlie’s Angels movie released that same year.

Miley has also referred to Ariana as her “good friend.”

“Anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in … she’s always done it. So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great,” Miley said on The Howard Stern Show in December 2018. “It’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real s–t.”

At the time, Miley also revealed that she texted Ariana following her public split from Pete Davidson. The “Plastic Hearts” songstress added, “I’m an emoji person so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes.”

