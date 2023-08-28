Sorry Smilers, Miley Cyrus probably won’t be touring anytime soon. The former Disney Channel star has opened up about how performing in front of huge crowds is “not natural” and “isolating.” Keep reading for her honest quotes on touring and being on the road.

ICYMI, Miley has been performing since she was a child star, especially as Hannah Montana on the classic Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. She performed as Hannah, as Miley, as post-Disney Miley — you name it. However, she has since revealed that she’s not sure if she can do it anymore.

“It’s been a minute [since my last tour],” Miley told British Vogue in June 2023. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.’”

She continued, “Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” She concluded by saying that performing is “not natural,” adding, “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

The “Flowers” singer went more in depth on her feelings about touring, in a video posted to her TikTok page in August 2023.

“That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” she explained. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

She continued, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Miley’s honest quotes about touring.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.