This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been nine years since Hannah Montana ended. That’s right, the iconic Disney Channel show aired it’s final episode on January 16, 2011, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by. It seriously feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moises Arias on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it.

For those who forgot, the series, which premiered in March 2006, followed a girl named Miley Stewart who was secretly living a double life as a pop star! The show went on for four epic seasons before it went off the air, and when it did, it was truly the end of an era.

In honor of the anniversary, J-14 decided to take a trip down memory lane and check-in with the cast of Hannah Montana to see what they’ve accomplished over the last nine years. It turns out, some went on to star in a ton of TV shows and movies after the show ended, while others decided to step away from the limelight and start families of their own. But either way, they’ve all come a long way and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve grown!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Hannah Montana is up to now.

