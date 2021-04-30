Entering the internet age! 15 years after Hannah Montana came to an end, Disney Channel’s famous popstar has her very own social media presence. And, as expected, Hannah Montana’s posts are pretty hilarious.

From interacting with major celebrities — like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — to reuniting with her biggest enemies and even sharing a note written by Miley Cyrus herself, the “Best of Both Worlds” songstress is keeping fans on their toes all these years later. Hannah’s Instagram and Twitter accounts first appeared as the fan-favorite series geared up to celebrate its 15-year anniversary on March 24, 2021. When the big day came, the blonde beauty shared a note from Miley alongside a caption that read, “Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade.”

In her heartfelt letter, the Tennessee native recalled all the good times she had with the popstar and called her “a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down.”

“Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the [heart]. I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever,” she wrote. “Not just in [my heart], but [in the hearts of] millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

As fans know, the show aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2006 until 2011. Along with Miley, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus and Moises Arias also starred in the series.

“Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true,” Miley concluded her message. “You have all my love and [utmost] gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor.”

Since sharing the hand-written letter as her first post, Hannah has taken to trolling celebrities, including Miley, using the social media accounts. In fact, she even thanked Joe and Sophie for naming their daughter after her, which of course, was just a joke. In another post, Hannah sent the group Migos a flower arrangement with a card that read, “I [heart] your song about me! Keep rockin’!”

It’s never a dull moment when it comes to Hannah Montana on social media! Scroll through our gallery to see the singer’s funniest posts so far.

