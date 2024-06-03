Miley Cyrus is finally getting her “Flowers” — even though it’s been 20 years!

During an interview with W Magazine posted on June 3, 2024, the former Disney channel star spoke about winning her first Grammy this year, her fear of performing and celebrating her 20 year long career. Keep reading for everything Miley spilled during her interview.

The former Disney star, 31, made quite the splash at the 2024 Grammys, first for winning her first-ever award and second for putting on a stellar performance of her hit song “Flowers.”

“I really wanted ‘Flowers’ to be a celebration of ­bravery, because I perform out of fear,” she revealed to the outlet. “I didn’t always have the fear of performing that I have now,” Miley explained, saying that anyone who “put themselves in a position to be observed or judged is brave. It doesn’t matter if it’s eight or eight million people — that fear is there.”

However, right before she went on stage for the Grammys, she was determined to release that fear.

“Before I went onstage, right as that curtain was about to lift, I was screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘I am free!’ When I was 20 or 21, it might have sounded more like, ‘I don’t give a f–k what people think. I’m just being me.’

The “Flowers” singer also spoke about being honored at this year’s Disney Legends Awards Ceremony for having “pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo.”

“It’s a place to celebrate the journey of both being on and graduating from Disney. It was a great, safe experience overall,” Miley said of her time on the children’s network. “People have 50- or 60-year-long careers, but mine has been close to 20 years, and I’m 31. I have been in the public for more of my life than I haven’t. They say that the creative adult is the child who survived. I worked really hard as a child. I didn’t go to prom. I didn’t go to dances. I didn’t have so much of that social experience or time for friends.”

She added, “Disney, they were doing very well off of the amount of work that I was putting in as a child. I don’t have any bad feelings about that. It’s just the truth. And so I think they have to give me this award. I’m excited to celebrate that with the fans.”

