Disney Channel fans said goodbye to Hannah Montana 10 years ago when the show’s final episode aired on January 16, 2011.

The musical series starring Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus and Moises Arias followed the story of a teenage girl who lived the best of both worlds, literally. By day, Miley Stewart was your average California teen, but when the sun went down, she performed for millions of screaming fans as Hannah Montana. The show was so popular during its time on the network, it even spawned a blockbuster spinoff film, The Hannah Montana Movie.

Throughout its time on the air, Hannah Montana was known for its catchy tunes — sung by the star herself — and important lessons it taught viewers, one of the most important being about friendship. The cast and those who originally watched the series may be all grown up, but there’s still some hope for a possible comeback.

As they say, all good things must come to an end. But what was the real reason Hannah Montana finished up when it did? Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

