Sister goals! Noah and Miley Cyrus have been rocking Hollywood together since Hannah Montana premiered in March 2006. While the “Make Me” songstress didn’t have a starring role on her sister’s show, she did have a few guest-starring appearances throughout the Disney Channel show’s four seasons.

Not to mention, Miley is constantly gushing about her little sister during various interviews.

“I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off,” the “Malibu” singer told People in 2017, revealing the advice she has given to her younger sibling. “Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don’t Google yourself.”

During the same interview, Miley said that she hoped Noah was never “jaded” by fame.

“It makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that. Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people,” the Disney Channel alum added. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

Noah, for her part, has opened up about being in the spotlight and how she’s found it hard to be Miley’s little sister.

“Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister, but I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s–t about due to what people said to me online,” she said during an Instagram Live from May 2020, explaining the lyrics on her The End of Everything EP. “It was absolutely unbearable.”

She referenced a particular set of lyrics in the song “Young & Sad” in which Noah wrote, “My sister’s like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she’ll go / And I was born to rain clouds / Blessed in her shadow.” While chatting with fans, the musician admitted that “everyone” always told her that she would be in “that shadow.”

Noah added, “I always believed that, and that’s so hard for me to overcome.”

Despite the hardships that came with growing up famous, Noah has embraced her own identity. Speaking with Rolling Stone in July 2022, the youngest Cyrus family membered recalled an eye-opening moment in her life when it came to family.

“I was sitting alone, and I was scared, and I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away,” she said.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Noah and Miley’s cutest sister moments over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.