Demi Lovato

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has had a pretty public relationship with her two sisters Dallas and Madison De La Garza, but she actually has a third sis, named Amber Smith, too! It turns out, they didn’t have a relationship until Demi turned 20 years old.

“I asked her, ‘Why haven’t you ever contacted me?’ and she said ‘I never wanted you to think that I ever wanted anything from you, so I’ve just kind of been waiting to see if you wanted a relationship.’ I thought that was so incredible!” she once said.