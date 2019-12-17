Most people are absolutely obsessed with famous celebrity siblings like Miley and Noah Cyrus, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Ethan and Grayson Dolan! But, fans may be shocked to learn that the Dolan Twins actually have an older sister! That’s right, her name is Cameron Dolan and she’s also a social media star, just like her younger bros! Wow, who knew?!
It turns out, there are a bunch of big stars that have a brother or sister that fans may not know about. Some siblings are normal people who try to avoid the spotlight, while others are budding stars in their own fields. Prepare to be shook because Tom Holland, the One Direction guys, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Dove Cameron, Camila Cabello, Lili Reinhart, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and tons more have siblings that you totally didn’t know existed! Scroll through our gallery to meet them all.
