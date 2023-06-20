Does Dove Cameron Have Any Siblings? Sister Claire Hosterman's Age, Job

Family forever! Dove Cameron has made a major name for herself in the public eye, but at home, she gets to be just your average little sister. Her only sibling, Claire Hosterman, is her super-supportive older sister.

When celebrating Dove’s birthday with an Instagram tribute in January 2021, Claire called the Descendants actress “the greatest gift of my life,” noting that she had always wished for a sister.

“I thank the universe ENDLESSLY that it brought us together again (as I believe we have always been together, throughout lifetimes, beyond time). In begging Mom and Dad for a sister when I was 5, I had no idea the wild adventure that we’d be on in that request,” Claire shared, in part. “Manifesting you into existence (maybe manifesting each other?) makes me know that God is alive and listening, for I could not have gotten another sister who is as bright, beautiful, fiercely loyal and loving, courageous, hilarious, and someone who ALWAYS knows what’s best for me. I trust you more than anyone in the world and love you beyond existence.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Claire, including her age, job and more.

Does Dove Cameron Have Siblings?

Yes, the actress has one older sister, Claire, who was born on March 10, 1989, seven years before Dove (whose real name is Chloe Hosterman).

The sibling duo shares the same parents, Bonnie J. Wallace and the late Philip Alan Hosterman.

What Is Claire Hosterman’s Job?

According to her company’s website, Claire is “an international singing coach who teaches students from all over the world,” but is based in Los Angeles.

The Claire Hosterman Voice site notes that her students have “appeared on The Voice and American Idol, on Broadway, and in major films and TV shows such as Songland, Modern Family, Shameless, and on Netflix, Nickelodeon, Disney and more.”

As for her training, Claire was a voice student for 15 years in various cities, including Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Paris. She attended Pitzer College from 2014 to 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Clients range from students who have never sung before to singers sent by agents and studios for training. She also works directly in recording studios, helping to fine-tune performers between takes, and help translate the producers’ visions to the vocal artists,” the Claire Hosterman Voice site reads. “She has helped thousands of singers learn to navigate all styles of singing (Pop, Rock, Musical Theatre, R&B and Opera) while keeping their voices strong and healthy. “

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.