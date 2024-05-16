Were you team Jake or Jesse on from Hannah Montana? If it’s the ladder, you probably had a huge crush on Drew Roy while growing up (same). So, what is the former bad boy boyfriend on Disney Channel up to now? We broke it down below!

Did Miley Pick Jesse or Jake?

What if we told you … both?

Let us explain how it all goes down — Jesse and Miley first meet in the season 3 episode, “He Could Be the One.” In that ep, Miley starts dating Jake Ryan (played by Cody Martin Linley) once again but has to keep it a secret so her dad won’t find out.

At the end of the episode, Jesse reveals that he likes Miley, much to her shock. After working on the song “He Could Be the One” together in Part Two, Miley also realizes she likes Jesse even though she’s dating Jake. Having to choose between the two boys, Miley ultimately picks Jake, leaving Jesse heartbroken.

However, don’t fret Jesse fans, as he later reappears in season 4 in the episode, “Been Here All Along.” There, he asks Miley out on a date since she had previously broken up with Jake in “It’s the End of the Jake As We Know it” — which she accepts.

Following that episode, Miley and Jesse were a couple until the series ended. He could be the one, indeed.

What Is Drew Roy Up to Now?

The actor, now in his late 30s, has certainly grown up since his time on Hannah Montana, and get this — he even became a dad! That’s right, Drew got married to his long time girlfriend Renee Gardner in 2015, and the couple has two sons together.

But besides starting a family, he’s also continued to act. He starred in the TV shows Falling Skies and The Last Ship, plus, he appeared in the 2016 flick Sugar Mountain as well as the 2018 thriller Blood, Sweat And Lies. In 2021, he reprised his role of Griffin for the iCarly reboot.

Follow Drew on social media and get updated on his life and what’s been up to since his Disney days — his Instagram is @drew_roy.

