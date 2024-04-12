Moisés Arias will forever be remembered in our hearts as the little trickster on Hannah Montana that bugged Jackson Stewart to no end – but it has been quite some time since the actor starred in the iconic Disney Channel series. So what’s he been up to all these years?

What’s Moisés Arias Been Up to?

Since Hannah Montana, Moisés has been up to a lot! He’s starred in movies and shows like Five Feet Apart, The King of Staten Island, Pitch Perfect 3, Ender’s Games The Kings of Summer, Samaritan, The Middle and Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

Moisés is also currently starring in the 2024 Prime Video drama series The Fallout, where he plays Norm, the brother of Ella Purnell‘s character Lucy.

Not only has he starred in multiple movies and TV shows, but he’s also a well known photographer in Hollywood, and has shot several famous models, actors and singers, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim. Moisés released a book of his work in 2023, titled 490tx Photobook.

What Moises Arias Has Said About Disney Channel Days

During a 2013 interview with Tribute, the actor behind Rico revealed that Hannah Montana has been his most impactful role to date.

“I mean I grew up on Hannah Montana so you could say that’s been my favorite or most impactful,” he told the outlet. “I was on that show from when I was 10 years old to 16 and in between that I got to do all those other great projects such as Wizards, Everybody Hates Chris, and just a bunch of other TV shows and films. They’re all very different and really help you grow as an actor.”

He also explained that he doesn’t deny his Disney roots, and Rico remains one of his “favorite characters” that he’s ever done.

“Well the main thing that people mess up on is denying the fact that they were on something like that,” he said of former Disney actors. “A lot of people were embarrassed or something. That’s probably one of my favorite characters that I’ve ever done, to think that a lot of people have grown up with me. I think one of the biggest things is finding characters. I mean, Rico is a character. Biaggio, Bonzo and Antonio, they’re all characters. I think it’s really just quality over quantity as they say.”

