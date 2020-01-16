This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been nine years since Hannah Montana ended. Yep, the hilarious Disney Channel series aired its final episode on January 16, 2011, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moises Arias on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Jesse McCartney, Corbin Bleu, Madison Pettis, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, G Hannelius, Austin Butler, China Anne McClain, Nicole Anderson, Sterling Knight, Tiffany Thornton and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Hannah Montana.

