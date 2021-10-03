Clear eyes, full hearts! Friday Night Lights premiered on October 3, 2006, and ran for five seasons on NBC before coming to an end on February 9, 2011. The series was inspired by the 1990 nonfiction book by H. G. Bissinger and 2004 film, which both had the same name.

Starring Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor, the fan-favorite series told the story of the fictional Dillon High School Panthers football team in Texas and their determination to win the state championship game year after year. Aside from the football team’s story line — which included actors like Taylor Kitsch, Scott Porter, Zach Gilford and Gaius Charles, among others — fans also watched the home life of Coach Taylor unfold on screen.

The coach lived with his wife, Tami (played by Connie Britton), and daughter, Julie (played by Aimee Teegarden). The latter has no interest in her dad’s football career until she starts dating one of his star players. While the show became famous for its sports aspect, fans also fell in love with the characters and their antics off the field.

For years since the show came to its inevitable end, fans have hoped for a reunion of sorts. While nothing has even been confirmed, Taylor made it clear in a January 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he has no plans to reprise his role as star player Tim Riggins.

“I have such great closure and I think it ended on such a beautiful note that it’s just like, I honestly don’t know the point of doing it again,” the actor explained. “I have to look for new challenges as well.”

That being said, the Waco actor is so “grateful” for his time on the show and would even watch the reunion or film — if it ever does happen.

“I would wish them all the best, and I would be curious and watch it,” Taylor shared with THR. “I’m grateful for that time. I know it was a springboard for me, and Friday Night Lights has got such a cult following. People still stop me all the time on the street to talk about Riggins, but I think it’s sometimes a beautiful thing just to let it be and realize that that was a time in your life where you grew as a person and as an actor.”

Just like Taylor, the rest of his former FNL castmates have moved on to other roles. Scroll through our gallery to see what the Friday Night Lights cast is up to now.

